Galloway calls on Parson to hold special session to fully fund armed school officers

State Auditor Nicole Galloway wants Governor Parson to call a special session to fully fund putting armed officers in Missouri’s K through 12 public schools. A statewide task force recommends that all Missouri elementary and secondary public schools have an armed officer. Galloway says eliminating a giveaway to big businesses could fund the program.

Parson’s office does not have a comment and says it is awaiting Galloway’s formal request to have the special session when the legislature meets next month. Galloway is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor and Parson is expected to announce next month his plans for the Republican nomination.