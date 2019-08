There is a fish fry event tomorrow from 4:30-7 pm. All proceeds go to the Scott City Fire Department food baskets at Christmas time. The fish fry will be at S.C. 1st Assembly of God (312 Dearbon). There will be AYCE fish, hush-puppies, coleslaw, beans, fries, and a drink. Desserts will be $1. The cost will be $10 for 12 & up, $5 for kids 5-11, and free for kids 4 and under. You can dine in or carry out.