Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys in Kansas City, Springfield Sworn In as Part of Safer Streets Initiative

Assistant Attorneys General from the Attorney General’s Office were sworn in as Special Assistant United States Attorneys (SAUSAs) in Kansas City and Springfield as part of the Safer Streets Initiative. Assistant Attorneys General Lynn Stoppy and Caleb Aponte were sworn in for Kansas City, and Assistant Attorney General Anthony Brown was sworn in for Springfield. Legal Secretary Emily Myers will work alongside Kansas City SAUSAs, and legal secretary Susan Frizzell will work alongside the Springfield SAUSA. The Safer Streets Initiative was launched in St. Louis in late January and expanded to Kansas City and Springfield in February.