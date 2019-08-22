State Representative Greg Razer Says 2026 World Cup in Kansas City Would be Major

A state lawmaker from Kansas City says landing the World Cup in 2026 would provide a huge economic boost for Kansas City and for Missouri. Kansas City is one of 17 finalist U-S cities to host 2026 World Cup matches. State Representative Greg Razer says landing a World Cup would mean four to six games in Kansas City, which would involve four to six nations.

Razer says that would be a “lot of eyeballs and visitors,” adding it would put Kansas City and Missouri on the world stage. If Kansas City is awarded games, they would be played at Arrowhead Stadium.

