As you take to the highway before summer ends, MoDOT wants you to stay in the know with “Mo On the Go.” Where are the busiest work zones? When will an incident be cleared? What roads are still flooded? All these questions can be answered with “Mo On the Go,” MoDOT’s suite of online and mobile information tools that shares the latest news on work zones, road conditions and incidents. You can visit http://traveler.modot.org/map/ to see a map that displays everything you need to know before traveling. The same road condition and traffic information is available by downloading MoDOT’s Traveler Information App. You can also subscribe to their e-updates district, county, route or project at www.modot.org/eupdates. Once there, text alerts are also an option.