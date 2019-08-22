Thursday, August 22nd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A woman arrested for domestic violence attacked a man in the style of wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. 23-year-old Chastity Bodnar got into a physical altercation with 26-year-old Coty Lee Havens Saturday afternoon at a residence in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Havens said that Bodnar “got upset when he told her that she drinks too much.” Havens said that an “enraged” Bodnar first “threw her phone at him striking him in the throat.” He then walked out of the house and into the attached garage, with Bodnar following.

Inside the garage, Bodnar “took two beer cans” and proceeded to “Stone Cold Steve Austin my a–,” Havens said, adding that Bodnar “went crazy on him.” Havens told police that he was forced to pin Bodnar to the ground until officers arrived at the home.

“I observed two beer cans in the garage that appeared to be crushed in the general vicinity of where incident occurred,” a sheriff’s deputy reported. The court filing does not reveal whether Bodnar attempted Austin’s famous finishing move, the Stone Cold Stunner. Bodnar was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge.

