Domestic Violence arrest

There is a video circulating on social media of a violent arrest made on Wednesday and Sikeston DPS would like to explain what led to this. A detective drove up on an obvious domestic disturbance at S. West and Ruth Streets. A man was seen carrying a child and a female that was chasing him. The female had told the detective that the man, who is her baby’s father, had just taken the 18 month old from her and threatened to leave the state. There had numerous domestic violence incidents between these two adults in the past months resulting in the man’s arrest. Other officers arrived and requested that he release the child, but he refused. The man was yelling and screaming incoherently leading officers to believe he was out of control. Officers tried to physical remove the child from his grasp and used the minimum amount of force necessary to get the child to safety. The child was unharmed and the man was examined at the hospital and released into Sikeston DPS custody. He has been charged with resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of the child.