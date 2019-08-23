Shooting near Park Street and Washington Park

Cape PD received several calls from residents Wednesday afternoon in the Park Street and Washington Park area reporting the sound of gun fire. One caller informed dispatchers that “someone got shot,” but they didn’t offer any further details. Officers quickly responded and located a car near West Lorimier with bullet holes. Officers then received a phone call that a patient had been admitted to Southeast hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The patient, identified only as an adult black male at this time, had several gunshot wounds to his extremities and was in stable condition. The matter is still under investigation.