Attorney General Schmitt Announces First Federal Indictments through the Safer Streets Initiative

The first federal indictments obtained by a Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA) under the Safer Streets Initiative in the Western District of Missouri were handed down in Springfield. Chesley Mincks was indicted with one count of possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user and one count of possession of an unregistered short-barrel rifle. The indictment alleges that on August 5 in Polk County, Mincks was in possession of a rifle with a barrel of less than 16 inches and that Mincks was a user of methamphetamine, a controlled substance. Michael Evans was indicted with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that on January 14 in Webster County, Evans was in possession of multiple firearms and had previously been convicted of one or more crimes. Chad Woelich was indicted with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that on December 7, 2018, in Taney County, Woelich was in possession of a firearm.