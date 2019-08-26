Cape Girardeau Homicide Investigation

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a homicide that happened late Saturday night on Jefferson Street in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to the area and discovered that two victims had been hit by gun fire. Both victims were taken to local hospitals where one victim died from their wounds and the second victim is still being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad is currently investigating multiple leads pertaining to this incident.