Gaming Commission Testifies Missouri Needs a Coordinated Effort to Stop Illegal Slot Machines
The state Gaming Commission is warning that illegal slot machines in Missouri are hurting casinos and the state Lottery, which is reducing funding for education and veterans. The Gaming Commission testified yesterday before a Missouri House interim committee, chaired by Imperial GOP State Representative Dan Shaul.
Illegal slot machines are found in places like bars and gas stations. Gaming Commission Executive Director David Grothaus testifies that Missouri needs a coordinated effort to stop illegal slot machines.