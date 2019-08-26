Monday, August 26th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to court records, a woman arrested for drunk driving asked cops if they wanted to place a bet on what she registered on a breathalyzer test. 62-year-old Mary Westerlund was nabbed late Monday evening near her home in Florida’s The Villages retirement community.

Cops approached Westerlund’s Acura after receiving a report of a “drunk female being present at the Fire Station.” Cops say that Westerlund was impaired and had “bloodshot glassy eyes and heavily slurred speech.”

As she screamed at a sheriff’s deputy, the officer detected “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.” Westerlund, who was convicted of drunk driving in 2015, estimated that she “would blow a .190 BAC.”

The Intoxilyzer operator–who did not accept the two-bit offer–subsequently had Westerlund provide samples that registered her BAC at .229 and then .210. Westerlund was charged with drunk driving and resisting a police officer, both misdemeanors.