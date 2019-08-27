Paperwork, grading makes TTF 6 list for Veterans Drive extension

A final decision on whether to extend Veterans Memorial Drive won’t be made by voters next year, but rather in 2025. That hasn’t stopped the advisory board from laying the groundwork for the project by proposing to spend $2.3 million on design, property acquisition and grading work. The project would extend Veterans Memorial Drive from Hopper Road south to the Route K area. It is estimated to cost about $6 million, but committee members said they want the project done in two phases because of the cost. Voters will decide next year whether to extend the Transportation Trust Fund sales tax for another five years, to 2025. Public meetings will be Sept. 18 at Osage Centre and Sept. 25 at Shawnee Park Center. The sessions, with an open-house format, will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The tax is expected to generate $25 million. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.