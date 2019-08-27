PSC Approves Agreement in Ameren Missouri Natural Gas Rate Case

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement reached by parties in a natural gas rate case filed last December by Ameren Missouri. Under the agreement, permanent annual natural gas revenues will drop by approximately $1 million for service on and after September 1, 2019. The $1 million permanent rate reduction approved under the agreement is an incremental increase from the interim rate reduction of $1.94 million approved by the Commission in late December. As a result of the agreement, various energy efficiency programs for residential and general service customers will continue including the Income-Eligible Multifamily Subprogram and the Income-Eligible Weatherization Assistance Program. Ameren Missouri will also implement a Volume Indifference Reconciliation to Normal (VIRN) rate rider mechanism, which will allow for periodic rate adjustments outside of a general rate case to reflect the effects of increases or decreases in certain customer usage due to variations in weather, conservation or both.