STL Endangered Person Advisory

The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that happened at 508 West Ripa Ave at 7 last night. 42-year-old Gregory Paul Johnson arrived at the home with a loaded semi-automatic handgun and made suicidal comments. He then discharged the firearm into the floor of the residence. He left the scene with the firearm in an unknown direction in a silver, Toyota Rav4. He suffers from schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder. Johnson is 5’7, 160 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. If you have any information, call 911, the nearest law enforcement, or St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.