Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Secures $5 Million in Restitution and 19 Convictions since January, Eclipsing Previous Year

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) of the Attorney General’s Office has secured over $5 million in Medicaid fraud restitution and 19 convictions since January, eclipsing the previous year on both metrics. This has already surpassed the figures from the entirety of 2018, which brought $3.1 million in restitution and 7 convictions. The MFCU’s investigators work to root out instances of fraud within the Medicaid system, and then attorneys within the unit, or federal prosecutors, bring appropriate enforcement actions. A notable enforcement action includes a $310,000 restitution order in a St. Francois County case in which the owner of a residential care facility financially exploited a disabled resident. If you wish to report suspected instances of Medicaid fraud, you can do so by calling (800) 286-3932 or by filling out a form online: http://ago.mo.gov/criminal-division/medicaid-fraud.