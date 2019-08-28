Houck Stadium: A major rebuilding job

When Houck Stadium opened Oct. 3, 1930, it was known as one of the best athletic facilities in the Midwest. Today it is outdated, inadequate and falling apart. Its problems can’t be patched up. Major rebuilding is needed. The stadium seating is in bad shape and not handicap accessible. Restrooms, concession stands, and the press box are also inadequate. University officials aren’t looking for a temporary fix of the stadium. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.