Managed Deer Hunt scheduled for this fall at Big Spring

A managed deer hunt for military service members with mobility impairments will be available later this year at Big Spring. The Big Spring Exceptional Warrior Managed Deer Hunt will be held on November 9th and 10th. This hunt is open to all current or honorably discharged military members with permanent mobility impairments that may require the assistance of a wheelchair, braces, crutches, or similar mobility aids. Ten hunters will be randomly selected to participate in each hunt. Applications for the mobility impaired hunt can be found online at www.nps.gov/ozar. Applications must be completely filled out and include a letter from a physician verifying the applicant’s physical condition. Completed application packets must be received by close of business on October 4th. For more information, call 573-323-4236.