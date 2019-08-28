State leaders get a glimpse of flood damage in Alexander County

Illinois state leaders toured flood damage yesterday in East Cape, Olive Branch, and Cairo. Comptroller Susana Mendoza says she’s no stranger to southern Illinois, but this is the first time she has seen the damage left behind by the severe flooding in Alexander County. Mendoza was joined by State Senator Dale Fowler and Representative Patrick Windhorst along with some city and county officials. On Monday the comptroller’s office released $2.6 million to help in the recovery process, but she says there’s more work to be done. Mendoza says after her tour of southern Illinois, she’s going to make sure she helps secure funding and resources to help attract more businesses to the area and to help improve the quality of life for current residents.