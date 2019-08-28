Wednesday, August 28th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

As if navigating Walmart on a Saturday wasn’t enough of a nightmare, imagine turning around and seeing a bloated Iowa pervert tailing you in an electric shopping cart while “exposing his member and stroking it.”

That vile affront befell a female customer at a Walmart in Marion, a Cedar Rapids suburb. According to a criminal complaint, Investigators arrested Gary Sheriff, a 65-year-old Marion resident, for indecent exposure.

Upon being summoned to the Walmart, cops found that Sheriff had been “following a woman around the store in an electric cart while exposing his memberand stroking it.”

Sheriff was booked into the Linn County jail, where he is locked up in lieu of $5000 bond. Sheriff is scheduled for a September 4 preliminary hearing. A magistrate judge has ordered Sheriff to have no contact with the 36-year-old victim.