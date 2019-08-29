Advisory group faces financial hurdle over aquatic center project

A city advisory committee faces a big financial hurdle in its efforts to plan for a new indoor aquatic center. The committee said last month it favors constructing a $13 million indoor aquatic center to include a 50-meter competition pool and a separate recreational pool. But a consultant hired by the city told the committee such a facility, totaling about 50,000 square feet, could cost more than $27 million. A “bare-bones,” 36,500-square-foot facility could cost an estimated $16 million. Building a 6-lane, 25-yard by 25-meter competition pool and a leisure pool could bring the price down to the $13 million range. Cape Girardeau’s proposed budget would provide $10.4 million for actual construction and the rest would go for associated costs, such as design and contingencies. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.