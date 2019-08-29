Attorney General Schmitt Joins Bipartisan Coalition Seeking Congressional Support for Autism Services

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is joining a bipartisan coalition of 47 attorneys general calling upon Congress to authorize the Autism CARES Act of 2019. This legislation provides ongoing federal support for research into autism spectrum disorders (“ASD”) and services to those affected by these conditions. Attorney General Schmitt’s son Stephen was born with tuberous sclerosis, causing tumors to form on major organs. Stephen is on the autism spectrum, is nonverbal, and has epilepsy. The coalition is co-led by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood. A previous version of this legislation is set to expire on Sept. 30. The Autism CARES Act of 2019 currently exists as H.R. 1058 in the U.S. House of Representatives and S. 427 in the U.S. Senate. Congress began addressing autism in 2000 with the first enactment of the bill. The Autism CARES Act of 2019 will continue Congress’ ongoing mission to ensure that those living with ASD receive the necessary support and research. See the coalition’s letter to Congress: http://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2019/naag-supportforautismcaresact-hr1058ands427.pdf?sfvrsn=2