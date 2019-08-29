Largest-ever amount of methamphetamine confiscated in McCracken County

An investigation into potential drug activity near Reidland led the McCracken County Sheriff’s office to the largest quantity of methamphetamine to be confiscated in the county’s history. More than 15 pounds of methamphetamine was found Monday near Sheehan Bridge Rd. 31-year-old Levi L. Glover and 29-year-old Ashley T. Glover of Sheehan Bridge Road had $600,000 worth of methamphetamine. The sheriff’s K-9, Oscar, led authorities to the 15 pounds of methamphetamine inside a car in the garage attached to the couple’s home. The Glover’s face charges ranging from trafficking a controlled substance to possession of drug paraphernalia.