Authorities: Wrong-way driver causes accidents; body found UPDATE

At approximately 6:15 am this morning, 41-year-old Myron Lee Tillman was taken into custody. Tillman was suspected of fleeing from law enforcement yesterday at the 111 mile marker off I-55 near the Cowboy Church. A concerned citizen from around the area called the Sheriff’s Office this morning and stated a man fitting Tillman’s description had knocked on their door, asking to come in. Instead of letting Tillman in, they called the Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded, confirmed it was Tillman and took him into custody without issue. He is believed to have been involved in multiple traffic accidents on I-55 and a dead body found at mile marker 88 yesterday.