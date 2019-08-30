Duquoin Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert UPDATE

The Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory on Wednesday. 72-year-old Sharon K. Oliver was travelling in a black 2018 Chevrolet Impala with Texas license plate KXY1253 when she went missing. Oliver has a condition that places her in danger. She is 5’5 and 125 lbs. with black hair and green eyes. An update from the ISP says that Oliver was last seen on I-40 eastbound, just north of Little Rock, AR, and had asked for direction to Memphis. If you have any information contact the Illinois State Police at (618) 542-2171 or 911.