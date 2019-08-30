Friday, August 30th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

After stuffing $200 worth of crab legs in a purse, a mother-daughter duo fled a Tennessee supermarket, but not before slugging a female employee in the face when she tried to thwart the brazen crustacean heist.

In criminal complaints filed, 56-year-old Felicia Hollins and 34-year-old Gabrielle Hodges are charged with theft and assault in connection with the August 18th crab leg thievery at a Superlo Foods outlet in Memphis.

According to police, two witnesses said they “watched two females take crab legs and conceal them in a purse.” When store manager Diane Glover tried to “stop the females at the check-out counter,” one of the suspects “struck her twice in the face.”

Hollins and Hodges were booked into the county jail on the misdemeanor counts. While Hollins was subsequently freed on her own recognizance, Hodges was released after posting $100 bond. The women are scheduled today for a court appearance.

