Kevin A. Govero to Serve as New Chair of Saint Francis Healthcare System Board of Directors

Saint Francis Healthcare System has named their new Chair for their Board of Directors. Kevin A. Govero has served on the Board since 2003, most recently serving as Vice Chair for the past three years. He has served on numerous Board committees at Saint Francis Healthcare System including Executive, Investment (Chair), Governance (Chair), Compliance and Risk, Quality (current Chair) and Finance, as well as the Black River Medical Center Reorganization Task Force. Govero is highly involved in the community serving in leadership roles in the Cape Girardeau Lions Club, Notre Dame Boosters Club, Area Wide United Way and Southeast Missouri Crime Stoppers. He is also owner and President of BP Financial Services, Inc.