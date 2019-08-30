Missouri State Troopers are Out in Force During Labor Day Holiday Weekend

The State Highway Patrol says 11 motorists died and another 470 were injured in Missouri during the 2018 Labor Day holiday. Patrol Sergeant Scott White says troopers are participating in Operation CARE this Labor Day holiday weekend. That stands for crash awareness and reduction effort.

Troopers will also be assisting motorists throughout the holiday weekend. Sergeant White is also urging boaters to wear a life jacket and to avoid alcohol. State troopers made 15 arrests for boating while intoxicated during the 2018 holiday.