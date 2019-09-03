Attorney General Schmitt Recommends Against Using the First Amendment for Blanket Redaction in Letters to Governor Parson, Auditor Galloway

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office issued a letter to Governor Mike Parson and Auditor Nicole Galloway on Friday regarding the use of the First Amendment to redact personal contact information in response to Sunshine Law requests. The letter to Governor Parson, a response to a request for advice from the Governor’s office, states, “We recommend that your Office not rely on the First Amendment for blanket redactions of personal contact information.” The full response letter can be found here: http://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2019/2019-8-29parsonletter.pdf?sfvrsn=2 The letter to Auditor Galloway, in response to a request for legal opinion, also states, “We recommend that the State Auditor’s Office not rely on the First Amendment for blanket redactions of personal contact information.” With this letter, the Auditor’s request is now closed. The full letter can be found here: http://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2019/2019-8-29gallowayletter.pdf?sfvrsn=2