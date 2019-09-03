Scott City woman missing after fall from boat on Kentucky Lake

A Scott City woman remains missing as of Monday night after falling off a boat on Kentucky Lake on Sunday. 22-year-old Samantha Ratledge was a passenger on a pontoon boat that was headed south on Kentucky Lake around 8 p.m. Sunday. She got out of her seat and crossed the safety rail on the front of the vessel while it was in motion and fell overboard. The boat stopped, but those aboard were unable to find her. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources responded to the scene as well as rescue squads from Calloway and Marshall Counties, which conducted a search of the area throughout daylight hours Monday. The incident happened near mile marker 48 near Paradise Resort. Authorities said alcohol was involved in the accident and 49-year-old James T. Nance of Calloway County was arrested and charged with boating under the influence (BUI). He was taken to the Calloway County Jail and was later released. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.