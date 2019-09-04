Cape city seeks to address traffic tie-ups at Arena Park entrance

The Maria Louise Lane and Broadview Street junction regularly leads to traffic tie-ups at the Kingshighway entrance to Arena Park. Cape Girardeau city staff would like to alleviate the traffic problem, but don’t know what would be the best solution. City staff initially proposed budgeting $250,000 to $350,000 to improve the traffic flow, but that idea was scrapped after city engineer Kelly Green told a transportation advisory committee recently there were no plans on just what improvements should be made. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.