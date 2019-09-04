Man arrested after breaking glass vial at Spectrum office

A disgruntled Spectrum customer broke a glass vial containing an irritant at the cable service office yesterday morning in Cape Girardeau. Police, firefighters and ambulance personnel responded to the scene on S. Silver Springs Road. Police blocked off the strip mall. Several people were evacuated. No one was seriously hurt in the incident. The man fled in a vehicle, but was taken into custody late yesterday afternoon. His name has not been released yet, and officers have not identified the irritant that was in the vial.