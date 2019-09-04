MSHP Releases Labor Day Holiday Statistics

Four people died in traffic crashes during this Labor Day holiday weekend. Last year, there were 11 fatalities. Troopers investigated the four fatal traffic crashes over the holiday weekend. Two fatal traffic crashes occurred in the Weldon Spring area, one occurred the Macon area, and one occurred in the Rolla area. One person drowned over the holiday weekend after driving their car into the Missouri River. There was a total of 309 traffic crashes and 13 boating crashes over the Labor Day weekend.