Judge orders new round of questioning in sex discrimination case

A judge Wednesday ordered Scott County’s top elected official and other elected officials to undergo a new round of questioning in a sex discrimination case. Judge Benjamin Lewis issued his order in response to a request that the judge sanction the top official, Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck. Lewis said he wouldn’t decide on the sanction request until after the additional depositions are taken. The plaintiff’s attorney filed a motion last week in Scott County Circuit Court accusing Glueck of filing a false affidavit or subsequently giving “false, incomplete and evasive answers” during a May 1 deposition in connection with the lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed last year against the county and Sheriff Wes Drury by former jail administrator Tina Kolwyck. The suit claims Drury violated the Missouri Human Rights Act by removing Kolwyck from her position as jail administrator and replacing her with a male deputy who had no experience in jail administration. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.