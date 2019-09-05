Missing teenager in Jackson County, IL

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in Illinois is looking for 17-year-old Jenna Keller. Deputies say Jenna was last seen leaving her home in rural Murphysboro on Friday, Aug. 17th, around 10 p.m. They say she was picked up by an unknown vehicle down the road from her home. Jenna is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 120 to 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe down the side, a black shirt with roses on the front, and black Nike slides. Her hair is also dyed red. Deputies say Jenna may be heading to or recently been in the Anna area, and she needs daily medication that she currently does not have. If you have any information about Jenna, you should call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-684-2177.