Thursday, September 5th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Investigators reported that seven juveniles have been charged with placing either semen or urine in food that they recently served to teachers at an Ohio middle school. The criminal charges filed today against the minors–all boys–include felony assault and tampering counts. Six of the accused are 14, while one of the defendants is 15.

In mid-May, police began investigating the teenagers in connection with allegations that they placed bodily fluids in crepes that were prepared in a home economics class at Hyatts Middle School in Powell, a city 15 miles north of Columbus.

It was only after the crepes were consumed by teachers that school employees learned of a troubling video that was circulating among students. That clip appeared to show the bodily fluids being added to the crepes.

Investigators allege that a trio of boys placed semen in the crepes, while a quartet of teens tainted food items with urine. Police reports identify two victims of the tampering, a 24-year-old female teacher and a 49-year-old male teacher. It is unclear what school disciplinary actions the juveniles could face as a result of the criminal charges.