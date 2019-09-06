Blunt say changes to MO River should happen without getting into a fight with other states

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says the widespread damage of this year’s floods just might be enough to get the Army Corps of Engineers to seriously consider changes to how it manages the Missouri River. Blunt says Missouri has long complained about the Corps’ management. This year, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri have joined in the criticism. Blunt says there has to be a way to adjust the Corps’ control of the river without getting into a fight with the upper Missouri River basin states.

Blunt says individual disaster aid has been unevenly handed out and says FEMA’s rules are confusing to many residents applying for federal relief.