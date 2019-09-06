Judge sentences Sikeston man to 50 years in prison in murder case

A Sikeston man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a man outside a liquor store in 2015 in a case that involved once-missing video evidence. A Scott County Circuit Court jury in July convicted 37-year-old Antoine Harris of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon. The jury found that Harris fatally shot 35-year-old Samuel Sanders, of Sikeston, outside a Sikeston liquor store on December 19, 2015 after an altercation between the two men. Sikeston DPS lost store surveillance video evidence in the murder case, which was found before the trial. A Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator found the evidence on a computer hard drive at another location. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.