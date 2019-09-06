The Missouri State Highway Patrol joins the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Ad Council, Missouri Department of Transportation’s Office of Highway and Traffic Safety, and other safety advocates to commemorate National Child Passenger Safety Week, which will be September 15-21. The primary goal of this program is to remind all parents and other adults responsible for children traveling in motor vehicles of the importance of child safety seats and seat belts. Every year, children suffer needless injuries. In 2018, 10 children under the age of eight were killed in traffic crashes, and another 1,794 were injured. Troopers issued citations to 1,181 drivers who failed to secure children less than eight years old in a child restraint/booster seat in 2018. Troopers issued citations to an additional 187 drivers who failed to secure a child 80 pounds or more or over 4’9” in a seat belt in 2018.