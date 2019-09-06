





This is a 5K with a twist! Krispy Kreme doughnut stations are set up at the halfway mark. Runners can choose to stop and eat a maximum of 3 Krispy Kreme doughnuts per station. The catch is NO RUNNING with the doughnuts! Every Krispy Kreme doughnut runners stop to eat during the race will shave 1 minute off their time at the finish line. [The fastest female and fastest male runners will receive an honorary ‘St. Jude Donut 5K103’ medal.]

The 1 mile “Donut Fun Run” is for children 9 and under. The doughnut station in this race is set up at the half mile marker. Children can choose to eat up to 3 doughnut holes at the station.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has graciously partnered with us to make this event the most safe and fun 5k possible, while showing their support for St. Jude and the community. The race begins and ends in the parking lot of the Cape PD and trails through Arena Park. Up to 100 adults can register, and a 50/50 Raffle for St. Jude will be done during registration to add to the proceeds.

ALL REGISTRATION FEES AND RAFFLE MONEY GOES DIRECTLY TO ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

REGISTER AND PAY ENTRY FEES BELOW:

PAYMENT INFORMATION:

Pay online at riverradio.net/payments/



REQUIRED INVOICE #: “St. Jude Donut 5k”

***You MUST put the invoice # in or your payment will not be processed correctly



For any questions or concerns about payment or registration please call 573-335-8291 and ask for Karley OR email karley@riverradio.net.

ADULTS

$20 for preregistering online

$25 on-site registration (cash only)



KIDS FUN RUN

$10 for preregistration

$15 on-site registration



***Adults and kids must be registered separately







