Trading Post – September 7
Interior painting service – ph #: 573-275-6895
————-
Duplex – Benton, Mo. – ph #: 573-887-1248
————-
10 ft. fiberglass step ladder – $100
Ice cream chairs
Kitchen cabinet – $350 – ph #: 573-204-3914
————-
Alvarez acoustic guitar – w/case – $275 – ph #: 573-282-2268
————-
‘06 Chevy Impala – for parts
Cub Cadet mower
Honda Rebel – ph #: 421-5385
————-
Used brick – 15 cents each
Kitchen cabinets
Rough cut lumber
Pasture land for rent – between Cape & Dutchtown – ph #: 573-200-0611
————-
‘94 GMC van – customized for handicapped driver – ph #: 573-576-6588
————-
Tree trimming service
Used tire – ph #: 573-837-3237
————-
Water softener – $100 – ph #: 573-275-4415
————-
Quilt rack – $25
Baby cradle – $75
Decorative snow sleds – $30 each – ph #: 471-3854
————-
Yard Sale – 322 Olive St. – Cape
————-
2 bedroom apartment – Bellevue – Cape – ph #: 573-450-1862
————-
‘75 Holiday Rambler mobile trailer – $800 – ph #: 573-866-3199
————-
Buying: spare tire & wheel – ph #: 318-8217
————-
Five leather jackets – $150 for all – ph #: 510-9734
————-
‘16 Dodge Ram – ph #: 204-7761
————-
‘99 Harley Davidson Sportster – $2,400
Buying: railroad ties – ph #: 573-450-5075
————-
Massey Ferguson tractor – w/bushhog & blade – $4,000 – ph #: 573-450-4813
————-
Alaskan Malamute female puppies – $200 each – ph #: 573-270-0490