Missouri Soybean Association Endorsement

Missouri’s soybean farmers have voted to endorse Mike Parson for Governor, supporting a long-time leader and friend of agriculture. Missouri’s soybean farmers stood alongside the Governor in his announcement in Bolivar on Sunday and look forward to continuing to work closely with him and his team. Missouri Soybean Association board of directors’ decision was made because of Parson’s understanding of and dedication to agriculture and rural communities, including his support for much-needed transportation infrastructure and growing Missouri’s production and use of bio-diesel. Parson has supported farmers on those issues, along with many others.