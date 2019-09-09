Monday, September 9th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A 75-year-old Louisiana woman has been arrested for allegedly arranging for drugs to be smuggled to her son in a county jail. Cops charge that Judy Futch twice delivered Suboxone, an opioid addiction medication, to an “inmate job site” outside of the Ouachita Correctional Institute so that inmates could later deliver the narcotics to her 46-year-old son Derrek.

A criminal investigation was opened last week when deputies discovered Suboxone “at one of the inmate workers jobs.” When confronted by cops, Futch denied involvement in any smuggling. When shown photos of her carrying a bag at the job site, Futch claimed it contained “hamburgers for the inmates.”

Futch subsequently confessed to “buying Suboxone and bringing it to the job site” at her son’s direction. Futch said she “has done it approximately two times.” She added that she paid a total of $300 for fifteen Suboxone pills. She was arrested on felony conspiracy and narcotics possession charges.