Cape County circuit clerk placing restriction on public access to court documents

The Cape Girardeau County Circuit Clerk’s Office will no longer allow the public or news media to print out court records from a public access computer in the Common Pleas Courthouse. Requested documents now will be printed by clerk staff and redacted to mark out any personal identifiers such as date of birth and Social Security and driver’s license numbers. Missouri Press Association attorney Jean Maneke said it appears under state law and a Missouri Supreme Court rule circuit clerks are not required to redact such information. Personal information includes Social Security numbers, motor vehicle license numbers, victim information, witness information and financial and credit card account numbers. The state’s highest court does not list birth dates in its list of what constitutes “personal information.” You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.