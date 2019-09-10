Jackson fire department to break ground on 9/11 memorial Wednesday

Groundbreaking for a 9/11 memorial on the grounds of Jackson’s Fire Station No. 1 is set for 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, 18 years to the day after terrorist attacks on U.S. soil killed nearly 3,000 people, including 343 New York City firefighters. The memorial also will honor firefighters from Cape Girardeau County who have died in the line of duty. Jackson Fire Rescue Capt. Sam Herndon said the memorial plaza will have a pentagon-shaped base made of pave-stones and a statue of a kneeling firefighter facing two black granite “towers” resembling the World Trade Center. The names of the New York firefighters will be inscribed on the towers. Jackson Fire Rescue began raising money for the memorial just over a year ago. To date, Jackson firefighters have raised about 60% of their goal. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.