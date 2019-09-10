MO Supreme Court restricts judges on use of cash bail

The state Supreme Court is limiting Missouri judges on the use of cash bail for a defendant’s release from jail before trial. The changes will only allow judges to charge bail fees to help ensure the safety or the defendant’s appearance in court. Johnson County Prosecutor Rob Russell, a member of a task force recommending the adjustments, says the rules are meant to be fair and consistent with best practices and U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

Jeff Clayton with the American Bail Association thinks the changes will make it tougher to get arrest warrants, sparking a climb in repeat offenses.