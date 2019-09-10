Motorists and Farmers urged to stay alert on roadways

Many area farmers will soon be starting or are already in the process of harvesting their crops and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding you to be prepared for heavier farm machinery traffic, especially on rural highways. When you come up behind a tractor or other farm machinery, remember to slow down and be patient. Wait to pass until you have a clear view of the road ahead and there is no oncoming traffic. Never pass on a hill or curve. Officials say that collisions commonly occur when a motorist tries to pass a left-turning farm vehicle. A tractor that appears to be pulling to the right side of the road to let motorists pass, instead may be preparing to make a wide left turn. Be sure to watch the farmer’s hand and light signals closely. In 2018 there were a total of 186 traffic crashes in Missouri involving farm equipment. In those crashes seven people were killed and 66 were injured.