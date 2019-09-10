Tuesday, September 10th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to the mayor, a Maryland man was arrested last week after he allegedly rammed his truck repeatedly into the local City Hall building — because the city turned his water off after he didn’t pay his bill.

The man was hit with a slew of charges after the incident, which took place in Taneytown, a city roughly fifty miles northwest of Baltimore. Witnesses told police the man “struck the building multiple times” with his truck on purpose — an action Mayor Bradley Wantz described as “nothing less than a terroristic attack on the city.”

Bernice Nunnally said she thought the driver “passed out because the first time he ran in he put his head down on the steering wheel.” “I proceeded to walk to the truck and say, ‘Sir, are you okay?’ and that’s when he told me to get the f— away from his truck and these people want his effing life.”

City Hall was closed because of the incident. The driver was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, reckless driving, and malicious destruction of property, among other offenses.