Coroner calls unsolved murder ‘very solvable’

In 2012, tow-truck operator Jeffery Scott Robins was fatally shot in the head while asleep in his rural Bollinger County home. Seven years later, there still have been no arrests. Bollinger County Coroner Charles Hutchings remains frustrated by the fact no one has been charged in a case he contends is ”very solvable.” Hutchings said he believes four people conspired to kill Robins in an unsuccessful effort to collect insurance money. Hutchings accuses law enforcement of a “lack of effort” to solve the case. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.