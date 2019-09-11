Defense argues man whose booby trap killed a man was defending his property

Yesterday was the start of a trial where the state is accusing a southern Illinois man of first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 2018 death of Jeffery Spicer. Spicer was found dead on William Wasmund’s property, as the result of an apparent gunshot wound. After investigating the scene, officers found that a 12-gauge shotgun had been rigged with a rope to fire when someone opened the doors to Wasmund’s shed. Wasmund’s defense attorney, Thomas Mansfield, said that his client’s property in rural Union County had been burglarized several times, and that he had taken to setting booby traps to catch any further burglary attempts. Mansfield argued that in Illinois, a person is justified in the use of deadly force in order to “prevent a forcible felony” on their property. By setting a trap for a burglar, Wasmund was within his rights. Mansfield said Spicer pulled onto Wasmund’s property in the early hours of the morning, and walked past a cable crossing the driveway with a “do not trespass” sign. He took a hammer, pried a lock off the shed, took the nails securing the door shut and looked past a “caution, do not enter” sign posted on the door.